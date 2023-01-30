Cambridge Trust Co. Has $21.26 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,332 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $21,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after buying an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4,028.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 486,708 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $79,718,000 after acquiring an additional 474,919 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after acquiring an additional 435,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 584,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $95,804,000 after acquiring an additional 395,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.52.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,810. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of -323.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.18 and a 200 day moving average of $164.61. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,580 shares of company stock worth $48,452,938 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

