Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Cut to C$164.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$167.00 to C$164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CDNAF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.31.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

