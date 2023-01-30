Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) PT Raised to $44.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CATY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,675,232.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,136,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

