CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $88.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $84.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CBRE Group has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $106.60. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.35.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

