Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Sells $762,615.00 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76.

Chewy Trading Up 4.4 %

CHWY stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -918.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chewy to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.16.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

