Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PPRQF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PPRQF traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 525. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.63.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

