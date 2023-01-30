Citigroup Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $159.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $161.00 to $159.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAP. Guggenheim cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.88.

AAP opened at $147.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $237.39.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

