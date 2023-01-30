Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) PT Lowered to GBX 950

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,120 ($13.87) to GBX 950 ($11.76) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CBGPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Close Brothers Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,200 ($14.86) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Close Brothers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Investec downgraded Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,097.50.

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

