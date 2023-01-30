Contrasting Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) & FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and FinWise Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 1 4 4 0 2.33 FinWise Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus price target of $13.81, indicating a potential upside of 2.86%. FinWise Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.63%. Given FinWise Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FinWise Bancorp is more favorable than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and FinWise Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $36.51 billion 0.76 $2.90 billion $1.68 7.99 FinWise Bancorp $89.74 million 1.29 $31.58 million $1.93 4.65

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp. FinWise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and FinWise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 9.06% 5.17% 0.26% FinWise Bancorp 28.56% 19.97% 6.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FinWise Bancorp beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division. The Investment Bank segment consists of origination and advisory businesses as well as fixed income currency sales and trading. The Private Bank segment comprises the Private Bank Germany, private and commercial business international, and wealth management business units. The Asset Management segment provides investment solutions to individual investors and institutions through the DWS brand. The Capital Release Unit segment covers the equities sales and trading business. The Corporate and Other segment includes revenues, costs, and resources that are held centrally. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrück on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. The company also provides small business administration, residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial non-real estate loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and cash management and treasury services. The company operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah; and a loan production office in Rockville Centre, New York. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

