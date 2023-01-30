Credit Suisse Group Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $25.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a reduce rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.