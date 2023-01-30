Credit Suisse Group Raises Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $16.50

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Navient from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. Navient has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

