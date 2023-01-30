Crypterium (CRPT) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $13.48 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,695,787 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,101,811 tokens. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

