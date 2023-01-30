CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Cowen

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.58.
CSX Stock Down 0.2 %
CSX stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.