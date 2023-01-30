CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Cowen

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Stock Down 0.2 %

CSX stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

