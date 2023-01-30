Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) & Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Head to Head Contrast

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Cyclo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $1.21 billion 0.20 $46.08 million $0.35 9.26 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million 8.75 -$14.29 million ($1.58) -1.04

Alto Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics. Cyclo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alto Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

52.2% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 1.98% 3.49% 2.46% Cyclo Therapeutics -747.63% -120.38% -95.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alto Ingredients and Cyclo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alto Ingredients currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.91%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol. The Pekin Campus Production segment deals with the production and sale of alcohols and essential ingredients produced at the company’s Pekin, Illinois campus. The Other Production segment covers the production and sale of fuel-grade ethanol and essential ingredients produced at all of the company’s other production facilities on an aggregated basis. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, IL.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product pipeline include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

