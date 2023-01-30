Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.55. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 80.80% and a negative net margin of 114.61%. The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

