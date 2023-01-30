Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.32.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,544.60 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $184.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.91.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 269,888 shares valued at $19,904,866. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 294.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

