dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $165.95 million and $10,817.65 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00394165 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00028258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015591 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016983 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000439 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01862382 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $4,894.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.