Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($37.14) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($53.24) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.19) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($55.71) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,750 ($34.05) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,052.86 ($50.18).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,422 ($42.37) on Thursday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,067 ($50.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,696.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,726.94. The company has a market capitalization of £77.65 billion and a PE ratio of 2,444.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a GBX 30.83 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,620 ($44.82) per share, with a total value of £8,289.80 ($10,263.46). Insiders purchased a total of 679 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,340 in the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

