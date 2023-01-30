Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $205.00 at Raymond James

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

FANG opened at $150.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.56.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 24.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after buying an additional 755,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.