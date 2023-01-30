Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $31.10 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,799 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 11.2% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,727,000 after buying an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $690,043,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,542 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.67 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

