Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS DREUF remained flat at $10.31 during trading hours on Monday. 303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

