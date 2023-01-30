EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $463.36. The stock had a trading volume of 601,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,811. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $473.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.02 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

