EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 63,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 86,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 62,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,418,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $336,748,000 after purchasing an additional 378,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $48.35. 3,738,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,527,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

