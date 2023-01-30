Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

NYSE ENSV opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $8.76.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

