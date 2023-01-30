Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
Enservco Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE ENSV opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $8.76.
Enservco Company Profile
