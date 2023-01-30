Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Raised to C$7.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQX. TD Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Equinox Gold from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

