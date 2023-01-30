Express (NYSE:EXPR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Express from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Express has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $77.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Express had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 440.33%. The company had revenue of $434.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Express will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Express in the first quarter worth $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Express in the second quarter worth $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Express in the second quarter worth $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Express in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Express by 57.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

