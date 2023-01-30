Fortress Biotech, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIOP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,959. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortress Biotech

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,730,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,620.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

