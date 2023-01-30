GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

GATX has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. GATX has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GATX to earn $7.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $112.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,699. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 3.04. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.18.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. GATX’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GATX will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,448 shares in the company, valued at $891,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

