Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth $36,495,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $76.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.