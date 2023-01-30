Head to Head Survey: Biglari (NYSE:BH) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) and Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and Biglari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.63, suggesting a potential upside of 29.07%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Biglari.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.56 -$2.11 million $0.05 317.26 Biglari $366.11 million 1.00 $35.48 million ($150.18) -1.07

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Biglari’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Biglari has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group. Biglari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Biglari shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.9% of Biglari shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biglari has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Biglari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 0.39% 0.53% 0.26% Biglari -12.72% -8.43% -5.49%

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Biglari on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings, Inc. engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin. The Insurance Operations segment operates through First Guard and Southern Pioneer. The Maxim segment deals with media and licensing. The Southern Oil segment consists of the oil and gas operation in Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Sardar Biglari in 1934 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

