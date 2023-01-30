Head to Head Survey: Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) vs. Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Qualys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Qualys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.4% of Opera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Qualys and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 21.66% 25.13% 12.82% Opera -29.29% -8.39% -7.81%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $468.65 million 9.25 $70.96 million $2.57 44.42 Opera $251.46 million 3.03 -$43.96 million ($0.78) -8.62

This table compares Qualys and Opera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Opera. Opera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Qualys and Opera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 2 6 5 0 2.23 Opera 0 0 3 0 3.00

Qualys currently has a consensus target price of $141.29, indicating a potential upside of 23.76%. Opera has a consensus target price of $11.05, indicating a potential upside of 64.43%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than Qualys.

Volatility and Risk

Qualys has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qualys beats Opera on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It also provides browser-based cashback rewards under the Dify brand name; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates online marketing platforms, including Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and Opera Ads Manager, designs to create, manage, and report on digital advertising campaigns in one place allowing advertisers to reach customers. It operates in Ireland, Singapore, Russia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

