Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Impala Platinum Stock Down 1.7 %

IMPUY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 100,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,856. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. Impala Platinum has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

