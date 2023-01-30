IndiGG Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $61,929.48 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IndiGG has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

