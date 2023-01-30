Insider Selling: Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) EVP Sells $2,283,000.00 in Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Regions Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:RF opened at $23.40 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Regions Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.
Further Reading
