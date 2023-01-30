Insider Selling: Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) EVP Sells $2,283,000.00 in Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $23.40 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.