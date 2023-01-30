Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 97,477 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 305,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Finally, Aquamarine Zurich AG acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $23,189,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.51. 12,028,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,738,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $284.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

