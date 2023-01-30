International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Increased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 115.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average of $135.44. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.