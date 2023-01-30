iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $405.25. 1,309,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,995,586. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.46. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

