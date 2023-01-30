iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 271.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,775 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 5.7% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IJR traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.78. The company had a trading volume of 371,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,621. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.06. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

