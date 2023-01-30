JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 144 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $271.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.19.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

