JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target to $260.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.17.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock opened at $224.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,504,949.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,105.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,504,949.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,105.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,812.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,176 shares of company stock valued at $10,430,328. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after acquiring an additional 535,742 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ResMed by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,853,000 after acquiring an additional 282,613 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in ResMed by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after acquiring an additional 199,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 254,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,348,000 after acquiring an additional 155,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.