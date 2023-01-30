JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price to $16.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CHPT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.53.

CHPT opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ChargePoint has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $20.99.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 74.82% and a negative net margin of 82.57%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,943.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,172 shares in the company, valued at $859,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,943.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,172 shares in the company, valued at $859,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 736,621 shares of company stock worth $7,362,337 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 25.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,533 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 97.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 954,453 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

