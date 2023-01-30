KBC Group NV Acquires 43,668 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,483,189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,668 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $143,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,518,117,000 after buying an additional 316,416 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 565,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,683 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,022,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $110.33. 914,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,923,595. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.85. The stock has a market cap of $192.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

