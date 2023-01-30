KBC Group NV Buys 101,507 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,498 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 101,507 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $115,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,603,000 after acquiring an additional 612,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $259,497,000 after purchasing an additional 534,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.48.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.75. The stock had a trading volume of 521,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

