Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.28. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.62%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $99,994.77. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,120.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 54,641 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 119,359 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.