Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,586,063.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,927,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -165.52%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

