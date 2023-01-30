Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.18.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kroger by 160.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,463 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Kroger by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,440,000 after buying an additional 1,055,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after buying an additional 1,002,044 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

