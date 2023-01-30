Kujira Hits One Day Volume of $148,977.92 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Kujira has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003012 BTC on exchanges. Kujira has a market cap of $55.59 million and $148,977.92 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00397537 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.33 or 0.27904158 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00596322 BTC.

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 107,905,575 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.71950642 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $152,070.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

