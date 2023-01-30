Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of KURA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 364,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $879.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after acquiring an additional 457,471 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 705.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 99,739 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

