Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Up 20.4% in January

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 32,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LARK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.33. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.