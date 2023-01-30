Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Mizuho

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leap Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

LPTX stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

